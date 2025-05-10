Left Menu

Uniting Faiths During Times of Crisis

An all-religion seminar was held at Raj Bhavan discussing the importance of unity amid India-Pakistan tensions. Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and religious leaders highlighted the shared message of peace across faiths, citing examples like Operation Sindoor by Indian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:22 IST
In a display of unity amidst ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, an all-religion seminar was conducted at Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with representatives from various faiths, underscored their collective commitment to national unity and integrity.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Singh emphasized that all religions preach similar values. He highlighted messages from Hinduism, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism, Islam, and Christianity, all advocating for unity, compassion, and peace, adding that these teachings are foundational to societal harmony.

Governor Singh praised the Indian armed forces' efforts against terrorism, mentioning Operation Sindoor. He noted the contributions of Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for showcasing India's strength. Chief Minister Dhami reiterated the nation's history of collective action during crises, emphasizing communal harmony over divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

