Cannes 2025: Stars, Politics, and Powerhouse Premieres

The 78th Cannes Film Festival promises a lineup of top-tier films and political intrigue. Key highlights are tributes to Ukraine, honors for Robert De Niro, and geopolitical discussions, especially concerning Trump's proposed tariffs. The festival aims for cinematic excellence while addressing global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannes | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:22 IST
Cannes 2025: Stars, Politics, and Powerhouse Premieres
The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday, setting high expectations for an eventful cinematic showcase. Among the highlights are numerous star-studded premieres and political undertones, featuring films like 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' and tributes to Ukraine.

A key moment occurs when Robert De Niro receives an honorary Palme d'Or. Notable political discussions at the festival include U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for tariffs on overseas movies, a topic on many attendees' minds.

The festival's opening coincides with Gérard Depardieu's conviction in a high-profile #MeToo case, adding to the festival's broader cultural and social discourse. With numerous films vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or, Cannes continues to be a vital platform for international cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

