Cannes 2025: Stars, Politics, and Powerhouse Premieres

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opened on Tuesday, setting high expectations for an eventful cinematic showcase. Among the highlights are numerous star-studded premieres and political undertones, featuring films like 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' and tributes to Ukraine.

A key moment occurs when Robert De Niro receives an honorary Palme d'Or. Notable political discussions at the festival include U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for tariffs on overseas movies, a topic on many attendees' minds.

The festival's opening coincides with Gérard Depardieu's conviction in a high-profile #MeToo case, adding to the festival's broader cultural and social discourse. With numerous films vying for the prestigious Palme d'Or, Cannes continues to be a vital platform for international cinema.

