Hyderabad Welcomes Miss World 2025 with Grandeur and Cultural Splendor
Miss World 2025 contestants, representing 109 countries, were warmly welcomed in Hyderabad with visits to Charminar, Laad Bazar, and Chowmahalla Palace. The event celebrated Hyderabad’s culture and heritage, showcasing local traditions and enticing tourists, while the Telangana government aimed to enhance the state’s international profile through the global event.
The contestants of Miss World 2025, representing 109 countries, received a grand welcome in Hyderabad. Their visit included iconic spots such as Charminar and Laad Bazar, known for vibrant bangles and pearls, allowing them to immerse themselves in the local culture.
As the beauty queens arrived, the 400-year-old Charminar lit up with rhythmic Marfa music, creating a festive atmosphere that led some contestants to join in dance. The event was perfect for a special photo shoot, with eager onlookers cheering them on.
The Telangana government took the opportunity to leverage this global event, aiming to boost the state's international profile. Elaborate arrangements were made, including security and traffic management, ensuring the smooth conduct of the visit.
