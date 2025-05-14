De Niro Lashes Out at Trump's Film Tariff at Cannes
Robert De Niro criticized U.S. President Donald Trump at the Cannes Film Festival for his proposed film tariff and cuts to arts funding. During his speech, De Niro urged protests against these policies. The festival, which opened with a strong political tone, featured films from politically sensitive regions.
Renowned actor Robert De Niro took the opportunity at the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony to criticize U.S. President Donald Trump's recent policies, including a proposed tariff on foreign films.
De Niro, who was awarded a lifetime achievement honor, highlighted Trump's cuts to arts and education funding in a speech that urged protests against these measures. The festival, traditionally focused on film, broached political subjects due to recent global events and Trump's tariff announcement.
Notable events included a tribute to a slain Palestinian photojournalist and discussions on newly enforced dress codes at the prestigious event. The festival, drawing luminaries from around the world, remains a platform for both cinematic and political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Over Politics: MP Mehdi's Call for Fair Investigation in Pahalgam Attack
European Parliament Spy Scandal: Espionage Allegations Rock German Politics
Kerala Politics: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Accuses Rivals of Pro-Pakistan Bias
Port Politics: Invites Stir Controversy in Kerala
Yogi Adityanath Blasts Opposition: Accusations of Divisive Politics Amid Development Milestones