Pope Leo XIV Vows Peace and Revitalization for Eastern Rite Churches

Pope Leo XIV made a resolute commitment on Wednesday to actively promote peace in the Middle East and Ukraine. He aims to highlight the spirituality and traditions of the eastern rite churches, many of which have been ravaged by conflict and persecution over recent years.

Addressing an audience, Leo underlined the church's need to protect these communities, which include various Catholic church factions and have had significant emigrations due to adversity. These groups maintain their rituals while recognizing papal authority. The pope acknowledged the displacement of countless Christians, especially from regions like Iraq and Syria, often home to the oldest traditions of the faith.

Leo stated that the Holy See is prepared to encourage reconciliation and dialogue amidst the violence afflicting areas from the Middle East to Tigray. He praised the resilience of Christians persevering in their native lands and urged the global community to ensure their secure existence. The assembly was vibrant with international participation, marked by Lebanese and Ukrainian representation.

