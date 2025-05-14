Miss World 2025: Bridging Cultures at India's Architectural Marvels

In a vivid display of cultural exchange, Miss World 2025 contestants visited Telangana's historic Ramappa and Thousand Pillar temples, deeply engaging with India's rich heritage. Dressed in traditional sarees, 35 beauty queens from European countries were warmly welcomed with vibrant local dances, making the occasion a colorful celebration.

The iconic Ramappa temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site from the 13th century, captivated the visitors with its exquisite architecture. Known as an engineering marvel, the temple detailed tales of ancient craftsmanship to the international visitors, who also took part in traditional customs before entering the shrine.

Meanwhile, another group marveled at the grandeur of the Thousand Pillar temple in Warangal. This 12th-century architectural masterpiece, renowned for its intricately carved pillars and a colossal Nandi sculpture, offered a glimpse into the Kakatiya dynasty's legacy. These visits are part of Telangana's strategy to leverage the global event for boosting tourism and attracting global investments.

