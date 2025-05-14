Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Honored as Lieutenant Colonel in Territorial Army

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army by the Ministry of Defence. A celebrated javelin thrower from Haryana, he has achieved significant success including gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 World Championships.

Updated: 14-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:54 IST
Neeraj Chopra Honored as Lieutenant Colonel in Territorial Army
Neeraj Chopra
  Country:
  India

In a notable honor, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been bestowed the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, as per a recent government notification released by the Ministry of Defence's Department of Military Affairs.

Neeraj Chopra, a distinguished javelin thrower from Khandra village in Haryana, etched his name in the annals of history with his gold medal triumph at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Further cementing his legacy, Chopra clinched a prestigous silver medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics and gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

This honorary rank fortifies Chopra's association with the Indian Army, enhancing a 27-year career marked by significant accolades, including the PVSM, Padma Shri, and VSM. The Territorial Army celebrates 75 years of connecting civilians with national defense, valuing individuals like Chopra for their dual role in sports and national resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

