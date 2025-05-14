Tragic TikTok Stream: Murder of Mexican Influencer Sparks Femicide Awareness

In a chilling incident, 23-year-old Mexican social media influencer Valeria Marquez was shot dead while livestreaming on TikTok, bringing to light the grave issue of femicide in the country. Marquez, who discussed beauty and makeup on her platform, was murdered in a beauty salon located in Zapopan. The Jalisco state prosecutor announced an investigation using femicide protocols, amid Mexico's high levels of gender-based violence.

Authorities explained that the femicide examination includes considerations of degrading violence, sexual abuse, or a possible relationship with the murderer. As events unfolded on her livestream, Marquez expressed concern over an expensive gift delivered in her absence, suggesting unease about her safety. This tragic event accentuates the urgency to address violence against women in Mexico, where femicide statistics remain alarmingly high.

Mexico shares the fourth-highest femicide rate in Latin America with Paraguay, Uruguay, and Bolivia. Zapopan, located in Jalisco, ranks sixth among Mexican states for homicides since the beginning of President Claudia Sheinbaum's tenure. This sorrowful incident highlights the crucial need for societal change and heightened awareness of gender-based violence.

