Left Menu

South Asian Cinema Shines: Highlights from IFFLA 2023

The 23rd Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles celebrated South Asian cinema, awarding 'Human in the Loop', 'Cactus Pears', 'Village Rockstars 2', and 'Holy Curse'. The event, held from May 6-10, honored films from India, Nepal, and beyond, showcasing a vibrant array of stories and artistic achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:14 IST
South Asian Cinema Shines: Highlights from IFFLA 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 23rd Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) concluded in style, celebrating the best of South Asian cinema. This year's top honors went to 'Human in the Loop', 'Cactus Pears', 'Village Rockstars 2', and 'Holy Curse', recognized in both Jury and Audience Choice Awards categories.

Held in Los Angeles from May 6 to May 10, IFFLA presented a rich selection of films from across the globe, including entries from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, as well as international co-productions with France, Singapore, and Norway. The festival underscored the global appeal and diversity of South Asian storytelling.

Anu Rangachar, the Artistic Director, lauded the filmmakers for their impactful work. The festival's awards were determined by esteemed auteurs and industry experts, affirming the richness and complexity of contemporary South Asian narratives. IFFLA's 2025 edition promises to continue this tradition of cinematic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025