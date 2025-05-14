South Asian Cinema Shines: Highlights from IFFLA 2023

The 23rd Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) concluded in style, celebrating the best of South Asian cinema. This year's top honors went to 'Human in the Loop', 'Cactus Pears', 'Village Rockstars 2', and 'Holy Curse', recognized in both Jury and Audience Choice Awards categories.

Held in Los Angeles from May 6 to May 10, IFFLA presented a rich selection of films from across the globe, including entries from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, as well as international co-productions with France, Singapore, and Norway. The festival underscored the global appeal and diversity of South Asian storytelling.

Anu Rangachar, the Artistic Director, lauded the filmmakers for their impactful work. The festival's awards were determined by esteemed auteurs and industry experts, affirming the richness and complexity of contemporary South Asian narratives. IFFLA's 2025 edition promises to continue this tradition of cinematic excellence.

