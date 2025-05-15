Tennis Diplomacy: Pope Leo XIV and Jannik Sinner Make Peace on Court

Pope Leo XIV and top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner have put aside any lighthearted misunderstandings through a reconciling visit at the Vatican. Sinner, who was on a break from the Italian Open, presented the pontiff with a tennis racket, offering to play a friendly match, which Pope Leo graciously declined due to the room's antique surroundings.

Leo, known for his love of tennis, had humorously remarked earlier about Sinner's last name but demonstrated genuine camaraderie as they discussed the Italian Open, where Sinner competes following a three-month doping ban. Sinner's next opponent will be Casper Ruud, with aspirations to clinch the Rome title.

The visit also saw Italian Tennis Federation head Angelo Binaghi presenting an honorary federation card to Pope Leo, highlighting the pontiff's passion for the sport. The Holy Father's engagement with tennis and Sinner's achievements, including Italy's Davis Cup win, underscore a bond between faith and athleticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)