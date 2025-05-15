Honoring Valor: Haryana Chief Minister Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldier
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the home of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who was killed in Pakistani shelling. Saini offered condolences, promised support to the family, and announced a park in the soldier's honor. Sharma's sacrifice is hailed as a source of pride for India.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma's home in Haryana's Palwal district after his tragic death in Pakistani shelling.
Saini paid floral tributes to the martyr and assured the grieving family of support from both the government and the people of Haryana.
The chief minister highlighted Sharma's bravery, announcing a park in his honor, while offering financial assistance according to government policies.
