Anticipation Builds: 'America's Sweethearts' Returns with Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for Season 2

The awaited second season of 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' is set for a grand return, premiering on June 18 on Netflix as revealed by Variety. This season offers fans of the NFL and Dallas Cowboys a closer look at the lives of the iconic cheerleaders as they prepare for and navigate the 2024-25 season.

Under the direction of Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Greg Whiteley, the show captures the trials and triumphs of the squad from the audition process through the entire NFL season. The debut season soared in popularity, quickly making its way to Netflix's Top 10 worldwide chart with 2.3 million viewers within four days.

Returning cheerleader Reece Weaver, along with Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell, are set to bring more behind-the-scenes action to the screen. The series continues Netflix's collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys, complemented by the upcoming docuseries 'America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,' expected in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)