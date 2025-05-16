Cannes Film Festival Sparks Headlines from Celebrity Scandals to Global Streaming Wars

Warner Bros Discovery is set to revive the HBO brand for its streaming platform, HBO Max, aiming to capitalize on its global reputation to boost subscriber numbers as it expands internationally.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has faced accusations from his ex-girlfriend, alleging rape in 2018, resulting in a $20 million settlement after she filed a civil lawsuit against him.

In differing scenes from the Cannes Film Festival, French actor Theo Navarro-Mussy was banned over unresolved sexual assault allegations, and the film community mourned Palestinian journalist Fatima Hassouna, who died in a Gaza airstrike.

