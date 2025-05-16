Left Menu

Cannes Film Festival Sparks Headlines from Celebrity Scandals to Global Streaming Wars

The entertainment industry is abuzz with rebranding and scandals as Warner Bros Discovery revives HBO Max branding for global expansion. Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces rape allegations leading to a settlement, while Cannes Film Festival bans Theo Navarro-Mussy amid sex assault claims and mourns a journalist killed in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:37 IST
Warner Bros Discovery is set to revive the HBO brand for its streaming platform, HBO Max, aiming to capitalize on its global reputation to boost subscriber numbers as it expands internationally.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has faced accusations from his ex-girlfriend, alleging rape in 2018, resulting in a $20 million settlement after she filed a civil lawsuit against him.

In differing scenes from the Cannes Film Festival, French actor Theo Navarro-Mussy was banned over unresolved sexual assault allegations, and the film community mourned Palestinian journalist Fatima Hassouna, who died in a Gaza airstrike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

