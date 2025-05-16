Ukrainian Rock Band Ziferblat Takes a Stand at Eurovision Amid Ongoing War

Ukrainian rock band Ziferblat is making waves at the Eurovision Song Contest, delivering a performance imbued with resilience amid the ongoing war at home. Lead guitarist Valentyn Leshchynskyi speaks to the strength of backing singer Khrystyna Starykova, whose home was recently destroyed by Russian shelling.

The band's Eurovision entry, 'Bird of Pray,' is a prog rock composition echoing the 1970s, carrying a message of loss and hope through powerful lyrics. Valentyn emphasizes the song's resonance with Ukraine's recent experiences, aiming to provide a glimmer of hope to compatriots.

As part of their Eurovision mission, Ziferblat also strives to remind European audiences of the enduring conflict. Their journey coincides with Vyshyvanka Day, a symbol of Ukrainian pride, as they unite with Ukrainians in Basel, sharing cultural traditions and solidarity in these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)