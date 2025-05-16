Pedaling Through Heritage: The MTB Himalaya Cycle Race

The 12th edition of the MTB Himalaya cycle race was flagged off by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who emphasized the significance of cycling in promoting the state's heritage and environment. Organized by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association, the event attracted around 100 cyclists, including national champions and international elites.

The race included a challenging 120 km route through mountain terrain, featuring steep climbs and dense forests. It highlighted both the physical endurance required and the need for improved cycling infrastructure in India. Participants like Marco from Germany noted the comparative safety of cycling in European countries due to better-developed pathways.

In addition to fostering tourism, Chief Minister Sukhu announced infrastructural advancements such as a new ice-skating rink in Shimla. Participants, including Indu Gujjar and Priyanka Mehta, advocated for cycling as a means to a healthier lifestyle and as a preventive measure against youth drug use, stressing the importance of encouraging outdoor sports among children.

(With inputs from agencies.)