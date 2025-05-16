Left Menu

Pedaling Through Heritage: The MTB Himalaya Cycle Race

The MTB Himalaya cycle race was flagged off by Himachal Pradesh CM, highlighting the state's culture. Riders traversed 120 km of terrain, promoting health and the environment. Participants underscored the need for improved cycling infrastructure in India and advocated for cycling as a sport and lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:13 IST
Pedaling Through Heritage: The MTB Himalaya Cycle Race
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 12th edition of the MTB Himalaya cycle race was flagged off by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who emphasized the significance of cycling in promoting the state's heritage and environment. Organized by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association, the event attracted around 100 cyclists, including national champions and international elites.

The race included a challenging 120 km route through mountain terrain, featuring steep climbs and dense forests. It highlighted both the physical endurance required and the need for improved cycling infrastructure in India. Participants like Marco from Germany noted the comparative safety of cycling in European countries due to better-developed pathways.

In addition to fostering tourism, Chief Minister Sukhu announced infrastructural advancements such as a new ice-skating rink in Shimla. Participants, including Indu Gujjar and Priyanka Mehta, advocated for cycling as a means to a healthier lifestyle and as a preventive measure against youth drug use, stressing the importance of encouraging outdoor sports among children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025