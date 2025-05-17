Tensions Rise Over Shirui Festival: Arrest Warrant for Kuki Leader

Manipur Police has issued an FIR against Paojakhup Guite, president of the Kuki Students' Organisation Delhi, following threats to prevent Meiteis from attending the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul. The police are actively pursuing his arrest, coordinating with nearby states for a swift resolution.

Guite's incendiary remarks, disseminated via social media, have prompted critique from various community groups. The Indigenous Peoples' Forum Manipur questioned administrative oversight during President's rule, while the Meitei Heritage Society called for severe legal repercussions, denouncing Guite's remarks as inflammatory.

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust rebuked the FIR as prejudicial, pledging to contest any perceived unlawful actions legally. In light of recent ethnic clashes resulting in numerous casualties and the imposition of President's rule, this development underscores the fragility of peace in the region.

