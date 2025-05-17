Kejriwal's Crusade: AAP's War Against Drugs Illuminates Punjab

Punjab is in the throes of transformation under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, as he makes a scathing indictment of previous administrations for perpetuating the state's drug crisis.

The AAP leader, championing an ambitious 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, vowed a relentless war on drug smuggling and emphasized community responsibility in keeping villages drug-free.

Through innovative measures, including sports facilities and job provisions, AAP aims to divert youth away from drugs. Kejriwal urged mass participation in this initiative, believing Punjab could shed its drug-laden image and reclaim its cultural vivacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)