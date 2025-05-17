Kejriwal's Crusade: AAP's War Against Drugs Illuminates Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal accuses previous governments of allowing the drug crisis in Punjab to grow, overshadowing state prosperity. His AAP government, through its 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, is undertaking a major crackdown on drug smuggling, advocating local community responsibility and promoting youth engagement through sports to combat drug abuse.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab is in the throes of transformation under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, as he makes a scathing indictment of previous administrations for perpetuating the state's drug crisis.
The AAP leader, championing an ambitious 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, vowed a relentless war on drug smuggling and emphasized community responsibility in keeping villages drug-free.
Through innovative measures, including sports facilities and job provisions, AAP aims to divert youth away from drugs. Kejriwal urged mass participation in this initiative, believing Punjab could shed its drug-laden image and reclaim its cultural vivacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Kejriwal
- drugs
- AAP
- Yudh Nashian Virudh
- drug menace
- community
- rehabilitation
- sports
- youth
Advertisement