Left Menu

Kejriwal's Crusade: AAP's War Against Drugs Illuminates Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal accuses previous governments of allowing the drug crisis in Punjab to grow, overshadowing state prosperity. His AAP government, through its 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, is undertaking a major crackdown on drug smuggling, advocating local community responsibility and promoting youth engagement through sports to combat drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:10 IST
Kejriwal's Crusade: AAP's War Against Drugs Illuminates Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is in the throes of transformation under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, as he makes a scathing indictment of previous administrations for perpetuating the state's drug crisis.

The AAP leader, championing an ambitious 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign, vowed a relentless war on drug smuggling and emphasized community responsibility in keeping villages drug-free.

Through innovative measures, including sports facilities and job provisions, AAP aims to divert youth away from drugs. Kejriwal urged mass participation in this initiative, believing Punjab could shed its drug-laden image and reclaim its cultural vivacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025