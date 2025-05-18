Austria captured the spotlight at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, securing their third win in the competition's history. The event, hosted by the Swiss city of Basel, witnessed operatic singer JJ clinching victory with a mesmerizing performance that fused opera with techno elements.

Watched by over 160 million viewers globally, the contest came amid heightened political tension, especially concerning Israel's participation as the conflict in Gaza continued to intensify. Calls for Israel's exclusion were made by pro-Palestinian groups due to the ongoing hostilities.

The event saw a vibrant influx of fans, with 100,000 attendees and simmering protests. Spanish public broadcaster RTVE expressed solidarity with protesters, highlighting the contest's political undertones despite its commitment to neutrality.

