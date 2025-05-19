Rigid Plastics Summit 2025: Pioneering a Sustainable Future
ElitePlus++ Business Services is organizing the 10th Edition of the Injection, Blow Moulding, PET & Recycling International Business Summit & Exhibition in Mumbai, June 2025. Supported by the Indian government, it will gather 900 leaders, covering technological advances, sustainability, and global economic opportunities in the rigid plastics industry.
The 10th Edition of the Injection, Blow Moulding, PET & Recycling International Business Summit & Exhibition, organized by ElitePlus++ Business Services, is slated for Mumbai in June 2025. This highly anticipated event is poised to become a significant platform for industry leaders worldwide.
Supported by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, the Summit will gather over 900 industry stakeholders. It focuses on India's strategic role amid global trade realignments, spotlighting innovations in sustainability and molding technologies.
Attendees can expect insightful keynote addresses, discussions on global opportunities, and emerging technology insights. The Summit promises to reinforce India's standing as a strategic partner in the global rigid plastics industry.
