Andrew Garfield Eyes Lead Role in Historic Peasant Revolt Film
Andrew Garfield is in talks to star in 'The Rage', a movie about the Peasants' Revolt of 1381, directed by Paul Greengrass. Originally, Matthew McConaughey was set to lead before exiting the project. Garfield will potentially play a farmer who leads the uprising against socio-economic tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
Reports have emerged that Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield is negotiating to take on a significant role in the historical drama 'The Rage'.
The film, set during the infamous Peasants' Revolt of 1381, will be directed by Paul Greengrass. Garfield is expected to replace Matthew McConaughey, who recently withdrew from the project.
Known for his roles in 'The Social Network' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man', Garfield is poised to depict a farmer who eventually becomes a leader in the revolt, which arose due to economic strains and heavy taxation in England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
