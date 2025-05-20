Cultural Assets Group: A New Era for Saudi Arabia's Creative Economy
The Cultural Assets Group, Saudi Arabia's largest cultural consortium, has launched to accelerate private sector growth in cultural industries. With strategic offices worldwide and a workforce of 250 professionals, the group aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to boost creativity, innovation, and economic transformation in the Kingdom.
In a major development for Saudi Arabia's cultural landscape, the Cultural Assets Group has been unveiled as the country's largest cultural consortium. With its headquarters in Riyadh and supporting offices in key international cities, the group aims to invigorate the cultural sector by combining seven prominent companies and over twenty brands.
This formation is a strategic response to Saudi Vision 2030's objectives for the cultural economy, which has fostered an environment ripe for private sector investment. Cultural Assets Group is poised to serve as a vital force in promoting sector growth, attracting investment, and spearheading innovation, ensuring alignment with national visions for cultural and economic progress.
Led by Chairman Abdullah Khalid Al Zamil, the group boasts a team of 250 specialized professionals working across diverse disciplines such as museum design, cultural events, and community engagement. The initiative aligns with national priorities and aims to enhance global cultural influence, empower local talent, and bolster economic diversification through culture.
