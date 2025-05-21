Odisha Gears Up for Adventure Tourism Boom

Odisha is making strides to establish itself as a premier adventure tourism hub, with projects that aim to attract both domestic and international travelers. The Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines-2025 aim to bolster the state's tourism appeal by mapping and developing potential adventure spots across 30 districts.

With Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the helm, the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 and is part of a broader strategy to develop various sectors within the state. Key projects include rafting facilities at Satkosia and hot air balloon rides at Hirakud reservoir.

To support these efforts, the government plans to provide training for local youth, creating new employment opportunities, and foster partnerships with the private sector via the 'Go Adventure' portal. Additionally, attractive incentives will be offered to private companies to stimulate investment, as detailed in the Odisha Tourism Policy-2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)