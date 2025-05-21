Left Menu

Odisha Gears Up for Adventure Tourism Boom

The Odisha government is set to enhance its adventure tourism sector, attracting global visitors with new projects under the Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines-2025. This initiative will map and develop adventure spots, provide local youth training, and encourage private investment through incentives and a dedicated portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:12 IST
Odisha Gears Up for Adventure Tourism Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is making strides to establish itself as a premier adventure tourism hub, with projects that aim to attract both domestic and international travelers. The Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines-2025 aim to bolster the state's tourism appeal by mapping and developing potential adventure spots across 30 districts.

With Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the helm, the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat-2047 and is part of a broader strategy to develop various sectors within the state. Key projects include rafting facilities at Satkosia and hot air balloon rides at Hirakud reservoir.

To support these efforts, the government plans to provide training for local youth, creating new employment opportunities, and foster partnerships with the private sector via the 'Go Adventure' portal. Additionally, attractive incentives will be offered to private companies to stimulate investment, as detailed in the Odisha Tourism Policy-2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025