Manipur Identity Controversy Sparks Statewide Strike
The Meitei group COCOMI has announced a 48-hour strike across Manipur, protesting the removal of the state's name from a government bus. They demand an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignation of three top officials, emphasizing the incident's challenge to Manipur's cultural identity.
The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a prominent Meitei group, has called for a 48-hour statewide strike starting Wednesday midnight. The protest comes in response to an incident involving the removal of Manipur's name from a government bus carrying journalists.
COCOMI alleges that security forces forced the concealment of the state's name on a 'Manipur State Transport' bus as it was being used to ferry journalists to the 'Shirui Lily' tourism festival. The incident has spurred demands for an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignation of three top state officials.
Khuraijam Athouba, COCOMI's convenor, condemned the act as a challenge to Manipur's cultural identity, calling for accountability within 48 hours. The strike aims to emphasize the significance of Manipur's name and to contest perceived government compromises on the state's legacy.
