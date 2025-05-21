Left Menu

Manipur Identity Controversy Sparks Statewide Strike

The Meitei group COCOMI has announced a 48-hour strike across Manipur, protesting the removal of the state's name from a government bus. They demand an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignation of three top officials, emphasizing the incident's challenge to Manipur's cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:33 IST
Manipur Identity Controversy Sparks Statewide Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a prominent Meitei group, has called for a 48-hour statewide strike starting Wednesday midnight. The protest comes in response to an incident involving the removal of Manipur's name from a government bus carrying journalists.

COCOMI alleges that security forces forced the concealment of the state's name on a 'Manipur State Transport' bus as it was being used to ferry journalists to the 'Shirui Lily' tourism festival. The incident has spurred demands for an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignation of three top state officials.

Khuraijam Athouba, COCOMI's convenor, condemned the act as a challenge to Manipur's cultural identity, calling for accountability within 48 hours. The strike aims to emphasize the significance of Manipur's name and to contest perceived government compromises on the state's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025