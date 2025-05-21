Left Menu

Bharat Path: Ayodhya's New Spiritual Corridor

The Uttar Pradesh government plans a new corridor, 'Bharat Path', connecting Bharatkund to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This 20-km road, costing Rs 900 crore, aims to enhance Ayodhya's religious stature and accommodate increased devotees by offering improved access and a deeper spiritual experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to boost Ayodhya's status as a global religious hub, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to construct a new corridor named 'Bharat Path'. This corridor will connect Bharatkund, where Lord Ram's brother Bharat is said to have performed penance, to the Ram temple.

The 'Bharat Path' project, a 20-kilometer stretch, is estimated at Rs 900 crore. The Public Works Department has submitted the proposal for approval. Aimed at offering devotees a richer spiritual experience, the project also reflects Ayodhya's growing significance in India's religious landscape.

With a surge in devotees following the construction of the Ram temple, Ayodhya is seeing increased infrastructure developments, including the widening of critical routes. Once approved, the Bharat Path will enhance access with 9-metre lanes and a central divider, promising a safe and enriching journey for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

