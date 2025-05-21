Bharat Path: Ayodhya's New Spiritual Corridor
The Uttar Pradesh government plans a new corridor, 'Bharat Path', connecting Bharatkund to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This 20-km road, costing Rs 900 crore, aims to enhance Ayodhya's religious stature and accommodate increased devotees by offering improved access and a deeper spiritual experience.
- Country:
- India
In a move to boost Ayodhya's status as a global religious hub, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to construct a new corridor named 'Bharat Path'. This corridor will connect Bharatkund, where Lord Ram's brother Bharat is said to have performed penance, to the Ram temple.
The 'Bharat Path' project, a 20-kilometer stretch, is estimated at Rs 900 crore. The Public Works Department has submitted the proposal for approval. Aimed at offering devotees a richer spiritual experience, the project also reflects Ayodhya's growing significance in India's religious landscape.
With a surge in devotees following the construction of the Ram temple, Ayodhya is seeing increased infrastructure developments, including the widening of critical routes. Once approved, the Bharat Path will enhance access with 9-metre lanes and a central divider, promising a safe and enriching journey for devotees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swift Response to Heavy Rain: CM Yogi's Directives in Uttar Pradesh
Caste Census Sparks Political Clash in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Secures Future Energy with Strategic Power Procurement
Uttar Pradesh Minister Criticizes SP's Pakistan Stance Amid Mock Drill Preparations
Uttar Pradesh Launches Innovative Urban Parking Initiative