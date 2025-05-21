Bharat Path: Ayodhya's New Spiritual Corridor

In a move to boost Ayodhya's status as a global religious hub, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to construct a new corridor named 'Bharat Path'. This corridor will connect Bharatkund, where Lord Ram's brother Bharat is said to have performed penance, to the Ram temple.

The 'Bharat Path' project, a 20-kilometer stretch, is estimated at Rs 900 crore. The Public Works Department has submitted the proposal for approval. Aimed at offering devotees a richer spiritual experience, the project also reflects Ayodhya's growing significance in India's religious landscape.

With a surge in devotees following the construction of the Ram temple, Ayodhya is seeing increased infrastructure developments, including the widening of critical routes. Once approved, the Bharat Path will enhance access with 9-metre lanes and a central divider, promising a safe and enriching journey for devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)