Miss World 2025 Contestants Embrace Telangana's Cultural Heritage

The Miss World 2025 contestants had a vibrant encounter with Telangana's cultural tapestry during their visit to the Shilparamam arts and crafts village. The session featured traditional art forms, as participants immersed themselves in the local arts scene.

Amidst a picturesque setting, musicians on flute and mridangam infused the air with melodious notes, enriching the cultural experience. Contestants engaged in hands-on activities such as pottery and painting, whilst also participating in local folk dance rituals.

In a cultural symphony, children as Lord Krishna and Haridasus singers added authenticity to the event. This cultural engagement is part of Telangana's strategic plan to spotlight the state as a nexus of tourism and investment, complemented by visits to historical landmarks.

