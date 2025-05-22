Left Menu

Sikkim Prepares for PM Modi's Golden Jubilee Visit

Sikkim officials, led by Chief Administrator VB Pathak, reviewed logistics and security preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the state's golden jubilee celebration. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with PM Modi, who accepted the invitation, formalizing the visit scheduled for May 29.

Sikkim's Chief Administrator, VB Pathak, along with other senior officials, conducted an extensive review of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. The visit coincides with the state's golden jubilee celebrations on May 29.

Key aspects covered in the meeting included power supply management, logistics, and security arrangements. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary R Telang and heads of various state departments, underlining the importance of the event.

The visit was formalized after Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met PM Modi in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister accepted the official invitation. Tamang later confirmed the visit on social media, ensuring that the event has nationwide attention.

