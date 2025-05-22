Sikkim Prepares for PM Modi's Golden Jubilee Visit

Sikkim's Chief Administrator, VB Pathak, along with other senior officials, conducted an extensive review of the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. The visit coincides with the state's golden jubilee celebrations on May 29.

Key aspects covered in the meeting included power supply management, logistics, and security arrangements. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary R Telang and heads of various state departments, underlining the importance of the event.

The visit was formalized after Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met PM Modi in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister accepted the official invitation. Tamang later confirmed the visit on social media, ensuring that the event has nationwide attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)