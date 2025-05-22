Tragic Incident at MNNIT: BTech Student Found Dead in Hostel
A first-year BTech student at MNNIT, Rikesh Kumar Rohidas, was found hanged in his hostel room. The incident was reported by the local police, who have sent the body for a post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing to determine the reason behind the suspected suicide.
A somber atmosphere enveloped the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) as news broke out about a suspected suicide in the hostel. The victim, identified as Rikesh Kumar Rohidas, was a first-year BTech Computer Science student from Chhattisgarh.
The local Shivkuti police station was alerted about the incident at the Vivekananda Hostel. Upon receiving the information, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar confirmed the tragic event.
A joint police and forensics team conducted a thorough inspection of the scene before sending the body for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are actively investigating to uncover the circumstances leading to the student's unfortunate demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
