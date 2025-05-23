Visionless Triumph: Chhonzin Angmo's Ascent to Glory

In a historic achievement, Chhonzin Angmo has made her mark by becoming the first visually impaired woman to conquer the world's highest peak, Mount Everest. Her remarkable journey was backed by Union Bank of India, and it inspires countless individuals around the globe.

Angmo lost her sight at the tender age of eight due to a medication reaction, yet she never let her disability hold her back. At 29, the Union Bank of India employee has already scaled several peaks, notably the Siachen Kumar post and an unnamed peak in Ladakh, showcasing her resilience and indomitable spirit.

Her accomplishment is more than just a personal triumph; it's a testament to her perseverance, teamwork, and unyielding determination, embodying the tenets of empowerment and inclusivity that Union Bank of India champions. Both her bank and the nation celebrate her as an inspiring figure to all, proving that with courage and resolve, any obstacle can be overcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)