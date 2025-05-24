Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Wildlife Champions in Rajasthan

A somber tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district as a head-on collision between a camper vehicle and a truck claimed four lives, officials announced Saturday.

The victims, including wildlife activist Radheshyam Pemani and forest department personnel, were en route to probe deer poaching activities when the accident occurred under the Lathi Police Station area on Friday night, police reported.

With the camper vehicle crushed by the impact, all four were trapped and required extrication using a crane. Condolences poured in from state leaders, acknowledging the deceased's commitment to environmental and wildlife conservation.