Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Wildlife Champions in Rajasthan

A tragic accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a wildlife activist. The victims were on a mission to investigate deer poaching when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck. Prominent leaders expressed their condolences for the loss of these environmental champions.

A somber tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district as a head-on collision between a camper vehicle and a truck claimed four lives, officials announced Saturday.

The victims, including wildlife activist Radheshyam Pemani and forest department personnel, were en route to probe deer poaching activities when the accident occurred under the Lathi Police Station area on Friday night, police reported.

With the camper vehicle crushed by the impact, all four were trapped and required extrication using a crane. Condolences poured in from state leaders, acknowledging the deceased's commitment to environmental and wildlife conservation.

