Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Rallies for 'Yoga Andhra 2025'

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu thanked PM Narendra Modi for highlighting 'Yoga Andhra 2025' in his 'Mann Ki Baat' speech. The state will conduct month-long yoga sessions at 100 tourist sites, culminating in celebrations with the Prime Minister on June 21 in Visakhapatnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh Rallies for 'Yoga Andhra 2025'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spotlighting the 'Yoga Andhra 2025' initiative during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Naidu emphasized the state's collective commitment to promoting yoga's benefits through month-long sessions at 100 tourist locations, enhancing public engagement with yoga.

The state anticipates welcoming PM Modi on June 21 in Visakhapatnam for the Yoga Day grand finale, reinforcing yoga as a daily practice commitment for Andhra Pradesh residents.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025