Andhra Pradesh Rallies for 'Yoga Andhra 2025'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spotlighting the 'Yoga Andhra 2025' initiative during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Naidu emphasized the state's collective commitment to promoting yoga's benefits through month-long sessions at 100 tourist locations, enhancing public engagement with yoga.

The state anticipates welcoming PM Modi on June 21 in Visakhapatnam for the Yoga Day grand finale, reinforcing yoga as a daily practice commitment for Andhra Pradesh residents.