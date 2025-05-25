Andhra Pradesh Rallies for 'Yoga Andhra 2025'
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu thanked PM Narendra Modi for highlighting 'Yoga Andhra 2025' in his 'Mann Ki Baat' speech. The state will conduct month-long yoga sessions at 100 tourist sites, culminating in celebrations with the Prime Minister on June 21 in Visakhapatnam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spotlighting the 'Yoga Andhra 2025' initiative during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.
Naidu emphasized the state's collective commitment to promoting yoga's benefits through month-long sessions at 100 tourist locations, enhancing public engagement with yoga.
The state anticipates welcoming PM Modi on June 21 in Visakhapatnam for the Yoga Day grand finale, reinforcing yoga as a daily practice commitment for Andhra Pradesh residents.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, service chiefs, top security officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at around 8 PM today.
This is outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work: PM Narendra Modi to CBSE Class 10, 12 students on results.
Hyderabad Blast Plotters Moved to Visakhapatnam Jail Amid Explosive Seizures
Visakhapatnam Gears Up for Historic International Yoga Day