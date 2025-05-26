Traditional Art Forms Shine at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Kala Utsav
Madhubani and Gond artists are participating in a week-long residence programme, Kala Utsav, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The event highlights India's traditional art forms, offering artists an opportunity to showcase their work. President Droupadi Murmu commended the artists for preserving these cultural heritages.
- Country:
- India
An esteemed group of Madhubani and Gond artists is currently exhibiting their traditional art forms at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the 'Kala Utsav', a week-long artists-in-residence programme. The event aims to spotlight and preserve India's vibrant cultural heritage.
President Droupadi Murmu personally met with the artists, showing deep appreciation for their work and underlining the significance of such cultural initiatives. She expressed optimism for their future creative endeavors and praised their dedication to these enduring art forms.
The artists, representing various generations, were provided a unique platform to demonstrate their skills. Artists from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar have been residing at the Bhavan, creating a fusion of creativity and tradition, which contributes to India's rich tapestry of folk and tribal art.
