Reviving Kashmir's Tourism: Thomas Cook's Strategic Discussion with Chief Minister

A delegation from the Thomas Cook travel agency met with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday. The meeting aimed to discuss strategic initiatives to bolster tourism in the region.

'A delegation from Thomas Cook, India's leading travel and forex company, called on me today at my office. We discussed strengthening tourism and travel opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir,' the chief minister stated in a post on X.

This meeting occurred a month after the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and a local guide. The tragedy significantly impacted Kashmir's tourism sector, leading to numerous booking cancellations. The delegation and chief minister focused on revitalizing the region's appeal to travelers despite security concerns.

