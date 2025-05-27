Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Encourages Tourists to Revisit Tranquil Kashmir Post-Pahalgam Tragedy

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah urges tourists to revisit Kashmir as security improves post-Pahalgam attack. He highlights steps taken to reduce fear and appeals for revoked travel advisories. Abdullah emphasizes Kashmir's beauty and the potential for tourism growth, encouraging golfing and upcoming pilgrimage activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, is calling on tourists to return to Kashmir, claiming a significant improvement in the region's security atmosphere. Speaking post-Pahalgam attack that stalled tourism, he urges the central government to lift negative travel advisories affecting Jammu and Kashmir.

While acknowledging the fear induced by recent attacks, Abdullah asserts that current conditions are conducive to tourists visiting attractions like Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Confident in the government's measures, he promotes Kashmir's natural beauty and anticipates a boost in tourist-driven activities such as golf.

Abdullah appeals for foreign support and the revival of the Amarnath Yatra, underscoring its importance. He remains optimistic about resolving internal party politics and advancing the state within five years, confident that enhanced hospitality will attract more domestic and international visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

