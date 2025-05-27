Boney Kapoor's International Film City: A Cinematic Revolution in Greater Noida

Boney Kapoor's company, Bayview Projects LLP, has submitted the proposed layout for the International Film City to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), marking a significant step towards establishing a major cinematic hub in Uttar Pradesh.

The planned development will span over 1,000 acres along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, with phase one covering 230 acres at an estimated investment of Rs 1,510 crore. Once YEIDA completes its review and grants approval, construction will commence, promising significant economic and employment impacts.

The project's vision includes film studios, a convention center, a museum, and various amenities, aiming to boost Uttar Pradesh's economy by creating around 500,000 jobs. Rajiv Arora of Bayview Projects LLP expressed confidence in fulfilling Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision by building a premier film city that will attract national and international productions.