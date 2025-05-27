Left Menu

BCCI Honors Armed Forces at IPL Final with Special Tribute

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited the chiefs of the Indian armed forces to the IPL final on June 3, featuring a tribute to their efforts during Operation Sindoor. This gesture honors their service and bravery in tackling the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:34 IST
BCCI Honors Armed Forces at IPL Final with Special Tribute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a significant step by inviting the chiefs of India's armed forces to the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad. The event will feature a special tribute during the closing ceremony, acknowledging the valor and dedication of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, highlighted this initiative as a gesture of respect for the bravery and selfless service the armed forces displayed, particularly in light of the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation showcased remarkable efforts that shielded the nation and inspired its citizens.

The IPL ceremony will host General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. This solemn occasion underscores cricket's role in uniting the nation while prioritizing national sovereignty, integrity, and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025