BCCI Honors Armed Forces at IPL Final with Special Tribute

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a significant step by inviting the chiefs of India's armed forces to the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad. The event will feature a special tribute during the closing ceremony, acknowledging the valor and dedication of the armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, highlighted this initiative as a gesture of respect for the bravery and selfless service the armed forces displayed, particularly in light of the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation showcased remarkable efforts that shielded the nation and inspired its citizens.

The IPL ceremony will host General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. This solemn occasion underscores cricket's role in uniting the nation while prioritizing national sovereignty, integrity, and security.

