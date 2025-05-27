Left Menu

Pedaling Towards Peace: Omar Abdullah's Resilient Ride

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accompanied by his sons, cycled through Pahalgam to boost tourism confidence after a deadly attack. Their 2.5 km ride followed a cabinet meeting, signaling resilience against terrorism. The initiative is aimed at reviving tourism ahead of the Amarnath Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pahalgam | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:37 IST
Pedaling Towards Peace: Omar Abdullah's Resilient Ride
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of resilience and defiance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cycled through the scenic streets of Pahalgam, accompanied by his sons, Zamir and Zahir. This public outing came as an assurance of the region's commitment to tourism revival in the wake of a tragic terrorist attack.

Just over a month following the attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists, Abdullah's family embarked on a 2.5 km cycling journey. The ride, which extended from a hotel to the Amarnath Yatra base camp, was a gesture underscoring the government's determination not to succumb to terrorism.

The forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, slated to begin on July 3, offers two options for pilgrims: a traditional 48-km route from Pahalgam or a steeper 14-km route from Baltal in Ganderbal. Abdullah's cycling served as a beacon of hope, positively impacting local tourism, as stakeholders like hotelier Amir expressed optimism for a resurgence in the travel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025