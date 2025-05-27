Pedaling Towards Peace: Omar Abdullah's Resilient Ride

In a display of resilience and defiance, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah cycled through the scenic streets of Pahalgam, accompanied by his sons, Zamir and Zahir. This public outing came as an assurance of the region's commitment to tourism revival in the wake of a tragic terrorist attack.

Just over a month following the attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals, most of whom were tourists, Abdullah's family embarked on a 2.5 km cycling journey. The ride, which extended from a hotel to the Amarnath Yatra base camp, was a gesture underscoring the government's determination not to succumb to terrorism.

The forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, slated to begin on July 3, offers two options for pilgrims: a traditional 48-km route from Pahalgam or a steeper 14-km route from Baltal in Ganderbal. Abdullah's cycling served as a beacon of hope, positively impacting local tourism, as stakeholders like hotelier Amir expressed optimism for a resurgence in the travel sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)