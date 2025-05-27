Left Menu

Sikkim's Golden Jubilee: Prime Minister Modi to Attend Celebratory Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Sikkim's statehood golden jubilee celebrations on May 29 at Paljor Stadium. Officials and staff from various departments are invited, and attendees must wear traditional attire. The event will also include temporary closures and restrictions to ensure its smooth execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate Sikkim's golden jubilee of statehood at Paljor Stadium on May 29, as per an official notification released on Tuesday. The event marks fifty years since Sikkim became part of India.

The Home Department has invited officers and staff from state and central government agencies based in Gangtok. Attendees are requested to wear traditional attire and arrive by 8:30 am. Heads of departments must ensure compliance and attendance of their personnel at the event.

Strict security protocols are in place, requiring attendees to present official ID cards for access. Additionally, bags, polythene packets, and single-use plastics are prohibited within the venue. A separate advisory has been issued to temporarily close offices and restrict vehicular movement in Gangtok during the event for its smooth operation.

