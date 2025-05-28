Kamal Haasan Unveils Insights on 'Thug Life' with Mani Ratnam
Actor Kamal Haasan discusses his experience working on the film 'Thug Life' with director Mani Ratnam. Highlighting the collaborative process and the film's outstanding elements, Haasan expresses his excitement for the project, which reunites him with Ratnam after nearly four decades.
- Country:
- India
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan recently shared his experience working on the highly anticipated film, 'Thug Life', directed by Mani Ratnam. Speaking to the media, Haasan elaborated on the challenges that come with each film project, emphasizing the collaborative nature of his relationship with Ratnam. He recounted how he contributed to the story's preparation, signaling a true partnership between cinema aficionados.
Discussing what sets 'Thug Life' apart, Haasan praised the ensemble cast and crew including skillful makeup artists, costume designers, and acclaimed music composer A. R. Rahman, whose work he lauded. Haasan also reflected on his own journey from a carefree child in the theater realm to becoming a seasoned star, acknowledging his continuous evolution as an artist.
Reuniting with Mani Ratnam for the first time in 38 years, Haasan plays the lead role of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker. The film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, and others. 'Thug Life' is set for a June 5 release, marking a remarkable collaboration between cinema titans, Haasan and Ratnam. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamal Haasan
- Thug Life
- Mani Ratnam
- film
- cinema
- collaboration
- actor
- director
- release date
- A. R. Rahman
ALSO READ
Cannes 78th Film Festival: A Cinematic Extravaganza Amidst Global Tensions
Remembering Samuel French: A Celebrated Actor's Legacy
Development Bank of Nigeria Advances Green Finance Goals with AfDB Collaboration
Remembering Samuel French: Beloved Actor of Stage and Screen Passes Away at 45
Raj Khosla: Cinematic Visionary's Biography Hits Shelves Before Centenary