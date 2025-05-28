Kamal Haasan Unveils Insights on 'Thug Life' with Mani Ratnam

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan recently shared his experience working on the highly anticipated film, 'Thug Life', directed by Mani Ratnam. Speaking to the media, Haasan elaborated on the challenges that come with each film project, emphasizing the collaborative nature of his relationship with Ratnam. He recounted how he contributed to the story's preparation, signaling a true partnership between cinema aficionados.

Discussing what sets 'Thug Life' apart, Haasan praised the ensemble cast and crew including skillful makeup artists, costume designers, and acclaimed music composer A. R. Rahman, whose work he lauded. Haasan also reflected on his own journey from a carefree child in the theater realm to becoming a seasoned star, acknowledging his continuous evolution as an artist.

Reuniting with Mani Ratnam for the first time in 38 years, Haasan plays the lead role of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker. The film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Ashok Selvan, and others. 'Thug Life' is set for a June 5 release, marking a remarkable collaboration between cinema titans, Haasan and Ratnam. (ANI)