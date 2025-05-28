Kamal Haasan's Linguistic Remarks Spark Controversy in Karnataka

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's comments claiming that 'Tamil gave birth to Kannada' have ignited a significant controversy in Karnataka. Pro-Kannada factions have called for his apologies and threatened to disrupt the release of his upcoming movie 'Thug Life.'

Haasan, recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha, remains steadfast in his stance, asserting that his statements were made out of love and therefore, no apology is warranted. His remarks have provoked protests from pro-Kannada groups, leading to actions such as burning his posters in several parts of the state.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is now contemplating a potential ban on Haasan. The controversy underscores the sensitive nature of linguistic pride in India, with calls for a careful approach to such discussions in the future.