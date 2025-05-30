The Viral Craze of Hyper-Realistic Baby Dolls: Sparked Debates and Growing Demand
In Brazil, hyper-realistic baby dolls, known as 'reborn dolls,' are at the center of a viral online phenomenon and political debate. Lawmakers have brought these dolls into legislatures, and a bill in Rio de Janeiro honors their creators. Critics argue focus should be on influencers, not doll owners.
Hyper-realistic baby dolls, commonly referred to as 'reborn dolls,' have ignited online fascination and sparked political debate in Brazil, captivating the public's imagination. Videos of influencers staging scenarios with these life-like dolls have gone viral, leading some lawmakers to even showcase them in legislative sessions.
In Rio de Janeiro, the local city council recently passed a bill honoring creators of these hyper-realistic figures, which awaits Mayor Eduardo Paes' approval. Meanwhile, lawmakers in other regions have proposed fines against seeking medical care for such dolls, sparking further discussions.
Critics like Congresswoman Talíria Petrone argue that the focus on reborn dolls is misplaced, suggesting priorities should lie elsewhere. However, enthusiasts maintain the dolls offer emotional comfort and therapy, contributing to their increasing demand despite the controversy.
