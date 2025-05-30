Left Menu

The Viral Craze of Hyper-Realistic Baby Dolls: Sparked Debates and Growing Demand

In Brazil, hyper-realistic baby dolls, known as 'reborn dolls,' are at the center of a viral online phenomenon and political debate. Lawmakers have brought these dolls into legislatures, and a bill in Rio de Janeiro honors their creators. Critics argue focus should be on influencers, not doll owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 30-05-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 06:45 IST
The Viral Craze of Hyper-Realistic Baby Dolls: Sparked Debates and Growing Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hyper-realistic baby dolls, commonly referred to as 'reborn dolls,' have ignited online fascination and sparked political debate in Brazil, captivating the public's imagination. Videos of influencers staging scenarios with these life-like dolls have gone viral, leading some lawmakers to even showcase them in legislative sessions.

In Rio de Janeiro, the local city council recently passed a bill honoring creators of these hyper-realistic figures, which awaits Mayor Eduardo Paes' approval. Meanwhile, lawmakers in other regions have proposed fines against seeking medical care for such dolls, sparking further discussions.

Critics like Congresswoman Talíria Petrone argue that the focus on reborn dolls is misplaced, suggesting priorities should lie elsewhere. However, enthusiasts maintain the dolls offer emotional comfort and therapy, contributing to their increasing demand despite the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025