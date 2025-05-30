Left Menu

Aerial Shield: Anti-Drone System Secures Taj Mahal

An anti-drone system has been deployed at the Taj Mahal to enhance its security. The system can disable drones within an 8-km radius but monitors a 500-meter perimeter. Using radio frequency and GPS signal jamming, it ensures drones are neutralized and operators are tracked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:57 IST
An advanced anti-drone system has been put in place to bolster security at the iconic Taj Mahal, according to police statements. This strategic move aims to protect the monument from unauthorized aerial threats.

Syed Arib Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner of Police for Taj Security, revealed that the newly installed system can deactivate drones entering a restricted 500-metre airspace around the site. The system's effective range spans 8 kilometers, but security measures focus on the immediate vicinity due to the site's sensitivity.

Utilizing cutting-edge radio frequency and GPS jamming technology, the system promises rapid response capabilities. If a drone is detected and disabled, a specially trained team is deployed quickly to manage the situation and identify the drone operator. Similar systems have been used by Uttar Pradesh Police at major events, enhancing security protocols across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

