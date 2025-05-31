Opal Suchata Chuangsri Crowned 72nd Miss World

In a glittering ceremony, Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Thailand was crowned the 72nd Miss World on Saturday, outshining 107 other contestants in a contest held in Telangana. Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu emerged as the runner-up, while India's representative Nandini Gupta was ousted before the top 8 round.

Over the past month, the pageant featured a series of purpose-driven activities and cultural events, providing the contestants with an opportunity to showcase their commitment to beauty with a purpose. Opal, who is a student of International Relations, expressed interest in pursuing a career as an ambassador and has actively volunteered in breast cancer awareness initiatives. Her unique talent includes playing the Ukelele backwards.

The prestigious event saw Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of Miss World, announcing the winners, while the Miss World Humanitarian Award was presented to renowned actor Sonu Sood. The pageant emphasized themes of unity and empowerment throughout its duration.

(With inputs from agencies.)