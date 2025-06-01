Left Menu

Tragedy Mars Celebrations: Fatalities and Unrest After PSG's Victory

Two fans died and a police officer is in a coma following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League win celebrations, which turned violent. A 17-year-old was stabbed, a man died in a scooter accident, and a police officer was injured by fireworks. 294 arrests were made amid nationwide festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:58 IST
Tragedy Mars Celebrations: Fatalities and Unrest After PSG's Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Two fans lost their lives, and a police officer is in a coma following nationwide celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League win, as reported by French authorities on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was tragically stabbed to death during street celebrations in Dax, and a man was killed in Paris when a car hit his scooter during the festivities, as confirmed by the interior minister's office. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

A police officer sustained severe eye injuries after accidentally being hit by fireworks in Coutance. Despite the celebratory atmosphere that drew hundreds, some celebrations turned violent, resulting in 294 arrests across Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025