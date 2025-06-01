Tragedy Mars Celebrations: Fatalities and Unrest After PSG's Victory

Two fans lost their lives, and a police officer is in a coma following nationwide celebrations of Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League win, as reported by French authorities on Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was tragically stabbed to death during street celebrations in Dax, and a man was killed in Paris when a car hit his scooter during the festivities, as confirmed by the interior minister's office. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

A police officer sustained severe eye injuries after accidentally being hit by fireworks in Coutance. Despite the celebratory atmosphere that drew hundreds, some celebrations turned violent, resulting in 294 arrests across Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)