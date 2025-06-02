Army Reschedules Training for Traditional Eid Prayers on Red Road
The Army authorities in the city have adjusted their training schedule to allow Eid ul Adha prayers at the historic Red Road. The decision follows discussions between defense officials and local leaders, acknowledging the longstanding tradition of holding prayers at this location.
- India
The Army authorities have decided to adjust their training schedule to accommodate the upcoming Eid ul Adha prayers on Red Road, informed sources revealed on Monday.
West Bengal Minister Javed Ahmed Khan addressed concerns about securing permission due to the Army's initial commitments, stating that discussions between event organizers and defense officials successfully resolved the issues.
In recognition of the tradition spanning decades, the Army agreed to alter its planned exercises. The Red Road, a Defense property transiting the city's Maidan area and near Eastern Command headquarters, will host the Eid prayers.
