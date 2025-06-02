Left Menu

Army Reschedules Training for Traditional Eid Prayers on Red Road

The Army authorities in the city have adjusted their training schedule to allow Eid ul Adha prayers at the historic Red Road. The decision follows discussions between defense officials and local leaders, acknowledging the longstanding tradition of holding prayers at this location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:25 IST
Army Reschedules Training for Traditional Eid Prayers on Red Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Army authorities have decided to adjust their training schedule to accommodate the upcoming Eid ul Adha prayers on Red Road, informed sources revealed on Monday.

West Bengal Minister Javed Ahmed Khan addressed concerns about securing permission due to the Army's initial commitments, stating that discussions between event organizers and defense officials successfully resolved the issues.

In recognition of the tradition spanning decades, the Army agreed to alter its planned exercises. The Red Road, a Defense property transiting the city's Maidan area and near Eastern Command headquarters, will host the Eid prayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025