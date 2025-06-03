Left Menu

Sam Heughan to Make Macbeth Debut at Royal Shakespeare Company

Sam Heughan, famed for his role in 'Outlander', is set to debut in the Royal Shakespeare Company's production of Macbeth. Heughan is excited to return to the stage after 12 years, alongside Lia Williams as Lady Macbeth. The production will explore various modern settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:33 IST
Sam Heughan to Make Macbeth Debut at Royal Shakespeare Company
Sam Heughan (Photo/Instagram/@samheughan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Outlander' star Sam Heughan is stepping into the iconic role of Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company's latest production, marking his first performance with the esteemed company. The actor, eager for a theatrical return after more than a decade, described the opportunity as 'the drug I'm looking for,' according to Deadline's report.

Heughan cultivated his passion for Shakespeare at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. His admiration for legendary performances, such as Derek Jacobi's Macbeth, has fueled his enthusiasm. The actor reminisces about his early days in theater, when he played minor roles and even appeared as an extra in a 2008 production at Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre.

After dedicating 11 years to portraying Jamie Fraser in 'Outlander,' Heughan is ready to embrace new challenges. He expressed gratitude for his time on the show but looks forward to rediscovering himself on stage. Directed by Daniel Raggett, the production will feature acclaimed actress Lia Williams as Lady Macbeth. The duo is considering various modern backdrops for the play, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and settings in contemporary America.

In addition to Macbeth, Heughan hinted at involvement in future 'Outlander' projects, with celebrations anticipated for the prequel 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood,' set to premiere on August 8. Fans can also look forward to the arrival of 'Outlander' Season 8 next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025