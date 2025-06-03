Sam Heughan to Make Macbeth Debut at Royal Shakespeare Company

'Outlander' star Sam Heughan is stepping into the iconic role of Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company's latest production, marking his first performance with the esteemed company. The actor, eager for a theatrical return after more than a decade, described the opportunity as 'the drug I'm looking for,' according to Deadline's report.

Heughan cultivated his passion for Shakespeare at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. His admiration for legendary performances, such as Derek Jacobi's Macbeth, has fueled his enthusiasm. The actor reminisces about his early days in theater, when he played minor roles and even appeared as an extra in a 2008 production at Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre.

After dedicating 11 years to portraying Jamie Fraser in 'Outlander,' Heughan is ready to embrace new challenges. He expressed gratitude for his time on the show but looks forward to rediscovering himself on stage. Directed by Daniel Raggett, the production will feature acclaimed actress Lia Williams as Lady Macbeth. The duo is considering various modern backdrops for the play, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and settings in contemporary America.

In addition to Macbeth, Heughan hinted at involvement in future 'Outlander' projects, with celebrations anticipated for the prequel 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood,' set to premiere on August 8. Fans can also look forward to the arrival of 'Outlander' Season 8 next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)