Karnataka Film Chamber Demands Kamal Haasan's Apology

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday insisted that actor Kamal Haasan should retract his controversial statement regarding the Kannada language and publicly apologise.

Following an emergency executive committee meeting, prompted by a Karnataka High Court order on a petition from Raaj Kamal Films International, KFCC released a statement.

KFCC emphasized the widespread demand across pro-Kannada organizations, the government, and the public for Haasan's unconditional apology after alleging Kannada was Tamil-born.

