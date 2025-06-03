Rising Concerns Over Online Gaming's Impact on Youth
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot voiced concerns about fantasy gaming and online gambling platforms, highlighting the issue of increasing debt among youths enticed by the prospect of quick wealth. Gehlot called for stricter regulations, citing cases of financial ruin and even suicides linked to these platforms.
In a recent statement, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has raised an alarm about the growing influence of fantasy gaming and online gambling platforms in India. Gehlot expressed serious concern over the increasing number of young individuals falling into financial traps set by these digital avenues.
According to Gehlot, reports from both media and social platforms indicate that thousands of young people are accumulating significant debt in the pursuit of fast money. Tragically, there have been instances where individuals, unable to bear the financial strain, have resorted to suicide.
Gehlot criticized the lack of regulatory oversight, claiming that the current permission for such gaming applications is jeopardizing the future of the young generation. He urged the government to enact stringent rules to protect youths from these destructive cycles.
