Kalinga War Seminar: A Cultural Revival for Odisha's Youth

Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj emphasized the importance of Odisha's rich history at a seminar on the Kalinga War. The event, organized by the Odisha Sahitya Akademi, aimed to inspire youth through historical awareness and discussions, encouraging leadership for a developed Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:08 IST
Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj highlighted the significance of Odisha's rich historical heritage, suggesting it serve as an inspirational guide for the state's youth. He spoke during a seminar held by the Odisha Sahitya Akademi focusing on the Kalinga War.

The minister noted that debates and discussions form the essence of India's democracy and expressed the seminar's goal to create a comprehensive document about the war. This initiative aims to make future generations aware of their history and inspire them with the legacy of Kalinga.

Suraj projected a future where Odisha's youth would take strong leadership roles, building a developed region while embracing their unique identity as descendants of Kalinga. The seminar featured sessions on various aspects of the Kalinga province and included contributions from eminent writers, columnists, and historians.

