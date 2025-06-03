Nepal's Sustainable Tourism: A New Era of Mountain and Spiritual Travel
Nepal's Tourism Minister, Badri Prasad Pandey, emphasized efforts to promote Nepal as a prime mountain and spiritual travel hub. The Himalayan Travel Mart and Conference discussed prospects like wellness and spiritual tourism, stressing ecological and cultural conservation. Various international delegates explored sustainable growth strategies for the tourism sector.
Nepal's Ministry of Tourism, led by Minister Badri Prasad Pandey, is taking proactive measures to position the country as a leading mountain and spiritual travel destination. His remarks came at the Himalayan Travel Mart, focusing on preserving cultural heritage and addressing climate change impacts.
Industry experts, including tourism entrepreneurs and conservationists, stressed diversifying the tourism sector to include areas such as wellness, spiritual experiences, and luxury travel. The forum highlighted the importance of ecological and cultural conservation to sustain tourism for future generations.
The event drew over 250 delegates, including more than 60 buyers from 20 countries. Organized by PATA Nepal, it facilitated international collaboration for sustainable tourism growth, featuring panels on cross-sector synergies, cultural intelligence, and cost-effective strategies for adventure travel.
