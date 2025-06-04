Controversy Erupts Over Goa's Waterfall Tourism Amid Safety Concerns

The Goa Forest Development Corporation (GFDC) has clarified that the ban on visiting certain water bodies in the state does not apply to waterfalls under its jurisdiction, which remain open for monsoon tourism. This move, announced by GFDC chairperson Dr Deviya Rane, has sparked criticism from the opposition Congress.

On Monday, district administrations in North and South Goa banned swimming and entry into waterfalls, quarries, and other water bodies, citing frequent drowning incidents during the monsoon. GFDC insists that their sites offer guided tours with safety measures in place, including lifeguards and life jackets.

Opposition leader Amit Patkar criticized the decision as a dangerous PR stunt, questioning the safety of the initiative and accusing the ruling BJP of endangering lives for tourism. Despite these objections, GFDC maintains that their operations comply with safety protocols and are not affected by the general ban.